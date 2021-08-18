Slow down on Saratoga Way
El Dorado County Supervisors gave the OK to speed restrictions for Saratoga Way in El Dorado Hills as recommended July 27 by the county Traffic Advisory Committee. Based on findings of a Department of Transportation traffic survey, where radar was used to collect data on motorists’ speeds, the committee recommended a speed limit reduction on Saratoga Way from Finders Way going eastward to El Dorado Hills Boulevard. The speed limit will be dropped from 55 mph to 45.www.villagelife.com
Comments / 0