Haiti needs logistical support, medical teams and equipment now - PAHO director

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Medical personnel and equipment and logistical support is urgently needed from the international community to help the people of Haiti deal with multiple health emergencies, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

Etienne told a virtual briefing that scores of hospitals in three regions had been either damaged or destroyed, and a nascent COVID-19 vaccination campaign had stalled as health teams switched their priorities.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti, we are doing everything possible to assist in these difficult times," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

