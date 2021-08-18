Cancel
Congress & Courts

Texas Supreme Court rules AWOL Democrats may be arrested

By Valerie Richardson
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that House Democrats may be arrested and brought to the chamber to restore quorum as the runaway state lawmakers continue to steer clear of the state capitol in Austin. The court overruled the Aug. 8 temporary restraining order issued by a Travis County district...

www.washingtontimes.com

