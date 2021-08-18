Cancel
Public Health

State: 97.6% of COVID-19 cases between January & July were those not fully vaccinated

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l9X0M_0bVLXLWa00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided an update on COVID-19 data in the state on Wednesday, showing a majority of people who have gotten COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

Related: MDHHS: COVID-19 breakthrough cases account for less than 1% of fully vaccinated Michiganders

According to the state, 97.6% of cases between Jan. 15 and July 28 were in people who were not fully vaccinated. That equals 388,584 total cases of people who were not fully vaccinated.

Related: COVID-19 spreading faster in Michigan with delta variant, health officials say

In that time, there were 9,178 breakthrough cases, and the percentage of fully vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 was just .21%.

The data also found that 94.5% of people hospitalized between Jan. 15 and July 28 were not fully vaccinated, and the percentage of those who were fully vaccinated was 5.5%.

As for those who have died from COVID-19, 95% of the deaths in that same time period were from people who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

