SoftBank Sold $14B In Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Uber In Q2 To Ramp Up Funding Of Private Startups

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo-based SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY) sold nearly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter. What Happened: The investment group shed nearly $3.5 billion in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and $2.9 billion in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). The Masayoshi Son-founded SoftBank Group also liquidated positions in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:...

Related
BusinessArkansas Business

Amazon Dethrones Walmart

It was inevitable but still something to see The New York Times proclaim last week that, for the first time, Americans are spending more money with Amazon than Walmart, toppling the Bentonville firm from its perch as the biggest retailer outside China. Walmart reported second-quarter results on Tuesday, which gave...
BusinessInfoworld

Microsoft, Google partner on eBPF

Companies including Microsoft, Google, and Facebook are backing an initiative to promote the extended Berkley Packet Filter (eBPF), technology that enables developers to safely embed programs in any piece of software including operating system kernels. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the new eBPF Foundation, which was unveiled August 12, plans...
Businessthepaypers.com

OPay raises USD 400 mln in funding round led by SoftBank

Opay, a Nigeria-based digital payments company, has concluded a USD 400 mln funding round led by UK-based venture capital company SoftBank Vision Fund. OPay, an Africa-focused digital payment startup founded by a Chinese entrepreneur, reports it has secured USD 400 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing it at USD 2 billion.
Businesstechgig.com

Microsoft partners with Invest India to support tech startups

) - a programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, a statement said. Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise-ready. "With support from AGNIi Mission, Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups into the Microsoft for Startups program. These startups...
Cupertino, CAbizjournals

Apple delays return to office until 2022, joins other tech giants worried about Covid-19 surge

Apple Inc. has reportedly joined a growing number of major companies pushing back their return to the office until 2022 because of the latest Covid-19 surge across the nation. The Cupertino, California-based tech titan — which is among the world's most valuable companies — previously had postponed its September return to the office by a month. But the increase in Covid-19 cases caused in large part by the Delta variant, which is also hitting those who had been vaccinated to prevent Covid, changed that thinking.
Cell Phonesbostonnews.net

Video Streaming Market to Reach USD 842.93 Billion by 2027; Top Key Players Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Brightcove Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, iQIYI, Kaltura Inc.

The global video streaming market share, size is likely to hit USD 842.93 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast timescale. Video streaming is a form of media streaming in which a video file is streamed to a remote user with the help of the internet. Enhancing internet connectivity and increasing population are majorly driving the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in an upcoming report titled, "Video Streaming Market, 2020-2027". The market size stood at USD 342.44 billion in 2019.
StocksBenzinga

How Warren Buffett, Known Hater Of Cryptocurrency, Owns CryptoPunk Stake

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrency over the years. Several of the holdings owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) have invested in the growth of cryptocurrency, which could lead to Buffett changing his tune or selling positions in his portfolio. What Happened: On...
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

Google Spinoff Waymo Begins Limited Rollout Of Self-Driving Taxi Rides

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) self-driving subsidiary Waymo has opened up its driver-supported robotaxis in San Francisco to select riders, an important step in a key market for the startup. What Happened: Waymo said on Tuesday San Francisco residents can sign up to participate in a research-focused test program...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

GameStop Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest After Long Pause; AMC, Alibaba, BlackBerry, Clover Health Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has re-emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after a long hiatus, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) are also seeing high interest on the forum as of Tuesday night. What Happened: GameStop is seeing the...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Has Its Own 'Independent Strategy' But Watch Out For Apple Amid 'Convergence' Of Auto, IT Industries, Says Chemistry Nobel Laureate

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has its own independent strategy, but tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one to watch amid the “convergence” of automotive and information technology industries in future mobility, according to battery pioneer Akira Yoshino. What Happened: Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel...

