SoftBank Sold $14B In Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Uber In Q2 To Ramp Up Funding Of Private Startups

Apple Inc. has reportedly joined a growing number of major companies pushing back their return to the office until 2022 because of the latest Covid-19 surge across the nation. The Cupertino, California-based tech titan — which is among the world's most valuable companies — previously had postponed its September return to the office by a month. But the increase in Covid-19 cases caused in large part by the Delta variant, which is also hitting those who had been vaccinated to prevent Covid, changed that thinking.