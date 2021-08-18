Cancel
Environment

Travel Alert August 2021: Hurricane Grace Threatens Mexico

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Grace, whose next landfall will likely occur somewhere along the easternmost coast of the country as soon as during the early morning hours tomorrow, Thursday, August 19, 2021.

