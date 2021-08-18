Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Tours School In Queens, Indicates She’d Like Statewide Mask Mandate For Students

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrhGw_0bVLWd2V00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Preparing for her transition to power, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spent another day in New York City talking to educators about the upcoming school year.

“I think we’re ready,” Hochul said.

Hochul wore her mask, as mandated for everyone inside Corona , Queens elementary school PS 143.

Principal Justine Lucas gave Hochul and Department of Education VIPs a tour.

“We were her first New York City school to visit,” Lucas said.

New York City will not require vaccinations for entry to schools, but strict full masking is on the books for the return of full in-person learning.

Doing it statewide is up to the officials with the state Health Department, who know full well what the soon-to-be governor wants.

“I believe we will need mask mandates for children to go back to schools and that will have to be universal it will be statewide,” Hochul said.

Hochul is making it clear she’s all for a mask policy, but she says right now is not the time to make it official.

“I am not the governor at this moment, but I will be next Tuesday,” Hochul said. “In a matter of days, I will be able to say we will have mask mandates. I just don’t have that authority at this time I’m not going to overstep.”

Argentina Diaz is a school aide at PS 143, and her granddaughter attends the school starting next year. She supports the mandate even though wearing masks all day can be a struggle.

“When it’s hot, it’s very, very hard,” Diaz said. “We have to wear the mask… it’s for our protection too.”

“I am supportive of the policies to come out and all I know is that whatever policy comes out, we will adhere to it here at PS 143,” Lucas said.

Hochul said when mandatory masking goes in to effect statewide, it would only be lifted when lower infection rates allow for that, meaning district by district and not all at once.

Hochul is set to sworn in as the 57th governor of New York next week.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Education
Queens, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Masking#Department Of Education#Health Department#Ps 143
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

New gov-to-be Kathy Hochul is known for showing up, and she has done that on Staten Island, over and over

Kathy Hochul is making history as the first woman to govern New York, and the state’s soon-to-be top executive has spent years on the road getting to know its 62 counties. As the lieutenant governor, Hochul has spent years being a friendly face for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration, visiting all corners of the state for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight Like Hell’ For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul formally introduced herself to the people of New York on Wednesday afternoon, not as the ribbon-cutting lieutenant governor she was, but as the person whose mission is to heal the state after the months and months of the Andrew Cuomo scandals. In the halls of the state Capitol, lawmakers are saying, “The king is dead, long live the queen.” But as Hochul made her debut as the first woman to rule New York, her first task was to show she is the anti-Cuomo — not a person who dictates, but rather, a person who negotiates. “Regarding...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Economythefocus.news

What is Kathy Hochul’s net worth? Incoming NY Gov's salary explored

Kathy Hochul will enter office as the first woman governor of New York on 24 August, following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Given that Cuomo’s Secretary Melissa DeRosa earned only marginally less than he did, members of the public are curious about Kathy Hochul’s net worth and salary going into the position.
New York City, NYNorth Country Public Radio

Hochul readies school mask mandate

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul plans to require masks in schools across New York when she takes over as governor on Tuesday. Andrew Cuomo had relied on his emergency powers as governor to require masks. But Hochul says the state health department has the authority to issue the mask mandate. "I've...
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Kathy Hochul related to? Family life of incoming New York Gov explored

Kathy Hochul is to serve as the 57th governor of New York, from 24 August, following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. She will be the first woman to lead the state in its 233-year history. Snopes recently debunked a (false) rumour that she was related to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – so, who is Kathy Hochul related to?
New York City, NYNew York Post

Incoming gov Hochul vows kids will wear masks in NY school classrooms this fall

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she will impose a universal mask mandate for all New York schools when she becomes governor next week. “I believe we need a mask mandate for children to go back to school,” Hochul told reporters following a tour of the Louis Armstrong School/PS 143 in Corona, Queens. “And that will have to be universal. It will be statewide.”
Douglas County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Parents Wave Signs In School Mask Protest In Douglas County

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A large group of Douglas County parents opposed to students having to wear masks in schools staged a protest on Monday morning. They gathered with signs on Wilcox Street in Castle Rock outside the Douglas County School District’s administrative building. (credit: CBS) Last week the district said effective Monday they would follow the guideline from the Tri-County Health Department to require masks for children between the ages of 2 and 11 in schools. The requirement also applies to individuals working with or interacting with children of that age group. (credit: CBS) Many of the parents brought children to the protest. Some of the signs people carried read “No Mandate,” “Parents Choice Not Yours,” “Let Them Breathe” and “Unmask Our Kids.” This is the third week of classes for public schools in Douglas County. Masks weren’t mandated until this week. MORE PHOTOS: Parents And Students Protest Douglas County School District’s Mask Mandate
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Unions, politicians to incoming N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul: take action on COVID HERO Act

ALBANY — They’re hoping for a hero. A coalition of advocates, labor leaders and lawmakers are calling on the state Health Department and incoming Gov. Hochul to fully implement the NY HERO Act. The union-backed law, signed by disgraced Gov. Cuomo back in May, sets enforceable health and safety standards for businesses in New York in an effort to protect workers against COVID or other airborne ...
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

I am an elementary school educator, and I embrace critical race theory

As a new teacher in Arizona 20 years ago, I found myself in the middle of a campaign against bilingual education. Arizona voters had recently passed Proposition 203 restricting bilingual education and English as a Second Language instruction, as it was called then, following a campaign by the conservative businessman Ron Unz. I was told by seasoned teachers only to speak English to students and to only send letters home in English. Any administrator could write us up for speaking another language, I was told, and I could even be fired.

Comments / 3

Community Policy