Steven Randal Ireland, Stockton, was born on June 26, 1961 in London, Ontario. He departed this Earth on Saturday, Aug. 14, surrounded by the love of his family. Steve is survived by his wife, Pennie; daughter's Chenelle Ireland, Brittany (Matt) Cope and Cristi (Bryan) Stockwell; his grandchildren Case Stockwell, Sebastian Ireland and Savanah Cope; brother, David (Nikki) Westmoreland and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Ireland. Steve was loved by so many other family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that was blessed to have felt his love.