Stockton, MO

Steven Randal Ireland

Cedar Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Randal Ireland, Stockton, was born on June 26, 1961 in London, Ontario. He departed this Earth on Saturday, Aug. 14, surrounded by the love of his family. Steve is survived by his wife, Pennie; daughter's Chenelle Ireland, Brittany (Matt) Cope and Cristi (Bryan) Stockwell; his grandchildren Case Stockwell, Sebastian Ireland and Savanah Cope; brother, David (Nikki) Westmoreland and a sister-in-law, Gretchen Ireland. Steve was loved by so many other family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that was blessed to have felt his love.

MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

