Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album, The Future

By Jason Friedman
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed folk songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff never stays quiet for long. After releasing last year’s solo album And It’s Still Alright, he and his band made their SNL debut, played a VR festival, and released Red Rocks 2020, a live recording of performances given to small or absent crowds at the Colorado venue last September. Today (Aug. 18), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced their third album, The Future, out Nov. 5 on Stax Records. Written from a place of internal conflict in the middle of the pandemic, the new album was recorded in Colorado, and produced by Bradley Cook and the team of Rateliff, drummer Patrick Meese and Beach House’s James Barone.

www.pastemagazine.com

