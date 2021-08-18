Cancel
Oakland's Chris Bassitt suffered facial fracture, released from hospital

By Matt Kawahara, San Francisco Chronicle, Matt Kawahara
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt sustained a facial fracture that will require surgery but tests on his right eye and and head showed no further injuries after he was struck by a line drive Tuesday night, the A’s said in an update Wednesday morning. Bassitt received stitches for two...

