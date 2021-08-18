TV Networks Look to Hire For First NFT Strategies

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. Hulu is one of the first of the streaming services, getting its start in 2007 as a free, ad-supported platform. Netflix also started its video on demand service that year, but Hulu had a much larger offering of acquired movies and TV shows early in its tenure. The streamer first began producing scripted originals in 2012 with the political mockumentary Battleground. Since then it has continued to release original programming each year, though it has not been as prolific on that front as Netflix. Disney is now the major owner of Hulu, though original partner NBUniversal still has a licensing deal with the streamer that will last through 2024. For scripted originals, Hulu tends to have more shows aimed at a mature audience while the Disney+ streaming service targets more family-friendly fare. Hulu also has a deal with the Disney-owned FX cable channel with some of that network’s shows like AHS spin-off American Horror Stories and the upcoming Y: The Last Man streaming exclusively on Hulu under the FX on Hulu banner.
