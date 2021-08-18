Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues | NFL Deep Dive

By Gary Gramling,Jenny Vrentas,Conor Orr
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTgBD_0bVLVN4m00

Preseason headlines and the weirdest nicknames in the NFL. Plus, the MMQB team is standing by for your questions!

Jenny, Conor and Gary rip open the mailbag one more time before the regular season starts, and everyone is talking about Mac Jones. Or, at least three people are talking about Mac Jones toward the top of the show.

After that, a buffalo wing heat index on everyone’s dark-horse picks, a discussion of what homefield advantage means, whether the Fangio/Staley-style defenses age better than the Seattle-style Cover-3 did, our favorite stats and what non-special-teams positions we could survive playing for a single play in the NFL.

Plus, running down your nickname suggestions as Conor and Gary truly lose it in a moment of—depending on your perspective—anticomedy or noncomedy. And the dramatic reveal of the question very few have been asking: Why were the division-preview shows ordered the way they were?

Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at Gary , Jenny and Conor .

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart

Find recent episodes on SI.com

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#American Football#Mmqb#Fangio Staley#Noncomedy#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones Provides Positive Impression On Opening Drive With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — They say first impressions are everything, and quarterback Mac Jones offered a promising one on his opening drive with the New England Patriots. New England opened its preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Football Team, and Jones relieved Cam Newton at the end of the first quarter.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Cam Newton, Mac Jones both expected to play in Patriots’ preseason opener

Patriots fans will get their first look at both of the top-2 quarterbacks in the 2021 preseason opener. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Cam Newton and rookie first-round pick Mac Jones are both expected to play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team. It’s the first preseason game in New England since 2019, and the first in over a year and a half to be played in front of fans at Gillette Stadium.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones' first NFL completion was a perfect pass

They say you never forget your first, and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones certainly won’t. Jones, the former Alabama star quarterback, is playing in his first preseason game for the Patriots against the Washington Football Team. Cam Newton started the game for New England, but Jones was brought in during the first quarter to gain some valuable experience.
NFL247Sports

New England Patriots preseason: Rave reviews follow Mac Jones' NFL debut

New England scored twice under the guidance of Jones, both on field goals, but it was his accuracy and arm strength that dominated the post-game conversation. “Mac’s competing well. I’d say, really, all of our rookies are doing a good job,” Belichick said. “They’ve embraced the process, they know they have a lot to learn, a long way to go. They’ve worked hard, they’ve studied hard. They’re certainly not there yet, but they’ve gained a lot of ground from back when we started in the middle of May. Cam’s getting better, Mac’s getting better every day, they’re pushing each other. I think competition makes us all better. It’s been healthy and we’ll see how it goes.”
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Patriots reveal Mac Jones's new jersey number ahead of preseason opener

Throughout the off-season for the New England Patriots, former Alabama Crimson Tide and rookie quarterback Mac Jones was practicing in the No. 50 jersey. On Thursday, it was announced on the Patriots’ Twitter that Jones will be wearing his colligate number No. 10 jersey as the team prepares for its first preseason game.
NFLBoston Globe

Bill Belichick remains noncommittal about Mac Jones’ performance in preseason opener

Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t share much of his thoughts on rookie quarterback Mac Jones’s preseason debut. “I think, really, it’s pretty much the same for everybody,” Belichick said Friday morning. “Some good things, some things we need to — just, in general, we need to play faster and react faster. That’s every position across the board.”
NFLNiners Nation

NFL Preseason thread: Mac Jones makes his debut against Washington

We’ll have football every weekend until the Super Bowl from here on out. Even if it’s only preseason football, it’s officially back. There are two games on tonight’s slate, as Washington’s Football team takes on the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both games have a 4:30 p.m. PT start time.
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Doesn’t Say Much When Asked To Evaluate Cam Newton, Mac Jones In Preseason Opener

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The way things typically go in Foxboro is that there’s not too much in the way of public evaluation from the head coach in the immediate aftermath of a football game. Most often, Bill Belichick will say that he needs to watch the film before giving any in-depth answers on how certain players performed. But if you were looking for an in-depth breakdown of the play from starting quarterback Cam Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones from the Patriots’ preseason win on Thursday night, Belichick didn’t offer it on Friday morning. The first question in Belichick’s...
NFLpff.com

Mac Jones passes Patriots' initial tests in 2021 NFL preseason debut

Thursday night was an audition for Mac Jones to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, and it was an audition he passed. While Jones' box score production was nothing to write home about, he still earned an impressive 82.1 PFF grade across his 21 dropbacks against the Washington Football Team. He completed 8-of-13 passes for 87 yards, but his best throw of the night was a deep shot down the left sideline that was ultimately dropped in the end zone. He also missed out on a completion to second-year NC State product Jakobi Meyers earlier in the game that replays showed was a clear catch, but wasn’t challenged by the Patriots.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones’ Debut

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones made his preseason debut on Thursday night. Although he didn’t light up the boxscore, the Alabama product impressed everyone watching back at home. Jones completed 13-of-19 pass attempts for 87 yards in his preseason debut. He threw an excellent ball down the left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy