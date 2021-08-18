Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, MO

Pet Of The Week – Arrow

northwestmoinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’d like to introduce you to Arrow! Arrow is a gorgeous adult male house panther who sports just a smidgeon of white on his chest and in his unique white ear furnishings. Arrow came to Green Hills Animal shelter in May after being found trying to survive on his own on the streets of Trenton. After arriving however, it quickly became clear to staff and volunteers that Arrow wasn’t a tough street kitty, but rather a big friendly boy who loves people and gets along well with other cats.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Trenton, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Volunteers#Toys#Soft Kitty#Forever Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy