Pet Of The Week – Arrow

We’d like to introduce you to Arrow! Arrow is a gorgeous adult male house panther who sports just a smidgeon of white on his chest and in his unique white ear furnishings. Arrow came to Green Hills Animal shelter in May after being found trying to survive on his own on the streets of Trenton. After arriving however, it quickly became clear to staff and volunteers that Arrow wasn’t a tough street kitty, but rather a big friendly boy who loves people and gets along well with other cats.