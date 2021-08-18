It’s Critical

Of all the words in the English language “critical“ has become, well, the most critical word of our current national conversation. If you read just about anything or watch your news, it is apparent that we live in critical times. We are concerned about the critical issues surrounding COVID protocols and measures as we get ready to return to school. There is a critical situation with wildfires that have been burning all summer and making our beautiful Colorado skies gray. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being debated, attacked, defended, and some school boards and state governments are taking action for and against the latest ideas about race, culture, and power in our society.