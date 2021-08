BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MASS. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffery Riley is pushing for a mask mandate. The Lenox Board of Education voted to adopt a mask mandate on Monday. Superintendent Marc Gosselin Jr. says the district was waiting for the state to release guidance, but that didn’t happen until Friday. Massachusetts Ed. Commissioner Jeffery Riley asked his board to grant him permission to mandate masks in all K-12 state public schools until October 1st. Riley says over a virtual meeting that this mandate will allow students and teachers more time to get vaccinated.