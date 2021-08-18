City opening cooling centers with extreme heat expected

With heat indices soaring into the triple digits, the City of Corpus Christi has opened several cooling centers across the city to keep local residents cool during these hot times.

Here's a list of the centers and their hours of operation:

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham, 826-2330

9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.



Broadmoor Senior Center, 1651 Tarlton, 826-3139

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.



Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely, 826-2345

8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M



Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner, 826-2340

8:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.



Northwest Senior Center, 9725 Up River Road, 826-2321

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.



Oveal Williams, 1414 Martin Luther King, 826-2306

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.



Zavala Activity Center, 510 Osage, 826-3099

7:30 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche, 826-7055

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.



Ben F. McDonald Public Library, 4044 Greenwood, 826-7055

10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.



Janet F. Harte Public Library, 2629 Waldron, 826-7055

10:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.



Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, 3202 McKinzie, 826-7055

9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters [cctexas.com] or call the City’s Customer Service Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

The city recommends that the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool clothing and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City would also like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises: