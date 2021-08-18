Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Grandy Village area of Norfolk

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYa9n_0bVLV72P00

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has reported that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the Grandy Village area of the city.

Health officials say the juvenile raccoon was picked up on August 9 along the 2900 block of Kimball Loop in the Grandy Village area of the city. It subsequently died and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing.

The lab reported a positive result on August 17. According to officials, there were no known exposures in the community.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

It is important to note that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is preventable if treatment is begun early and completed as recommended by a medical provider. Exposure incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

  • Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
  • Keep pets confined to home and yard.
  • Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
  • Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
  • Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
  • Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.
  • Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Pets & Animals
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Village, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Rabies#Kimball Loop#Norfolk Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
WTKR News 3

Virginia daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 744,187 total cases, 569,469 of which are confirmed and 174,718 are probable. There are 11,693 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,877 being confirmed and 1,816 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,028, and deaths are up by 18 since Monday.

Comments / 4

Community Policy