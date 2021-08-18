Your Healthy Familly: Experiencing summer mirgraines? There is help available

If you have been suffering from migraines this summer, you are not alone. A headache specialist for Cleveland Clinic said the weather could be to blame.

“The weather changes, whether it’s extreme heat or extreme cold, are typical triggers for migraines,” explained Emad Estemalik, MD. “Another change we typically see is a sudden change in barometric pressure, so if you’re suddenly going from 90 degrees to 70 degrees or vice-versa, this in itself can also trigger a migraine.”

Dr. Estemalik said the reason his happens is because the sudden change in pressure can disrupt the sinuses in your head.

So, what can be done to help prevent migraines? He said the key is to determine what is triggering them. It may not always be weather-related. In some cases, it could be due to hormones, stress or even what you’re eating.

When it comes to treatment, there are various options available.

The first step is going to see a doctor if you haven’t already. Dr. Estemalik said you would be surprised how many people choose to suffer in silence.

“We have data that shows that a lot of patients actually live with migraines for many, many years before finally reaching out to a physician. And when they do, they usually say that it has had a huge impact on my life for many years and I never took them seriously, or I always thought they were sinus headaches and I didn’t make much of it,” he said.

Dr. Estemalik said dehydration can also play a role in migraines, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water this summer.