Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Your Healthy Familly: Experiencing summer mirgraines? There is help available

By Cleveland Clinic Staff
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4qLw_0bVLV69g00

If you have been suffering from migraines this summer, you are not alone. A headache specialist for Cleveland Clinic said the weather could be to blame.

“The weather changes, whether it’s extreme heat or extreme cold, are typical triggers for migraines,” explained Emad Estemalik, MD. “Another change we typically see is a sudden change in barometric pressure, so if you’re suddenly going from 90 degrees to 70 degrees or vice-versa, this in itself can also trigger a migraine.”

Dr. Estemalik said the reason his happens is because the sudden change in pressure can disrupt the sinuses in your head.

So, what can be done to help prevent migraines? He said the key is to determine what is triggering them. It may not always be weather-related. In some cases, it could be due to hormones, stress or even what you’re eating.

When it comes to treatment, there are various options available.

The first step is going to see a doctor if you haven’t already. Dr. Estemalik said you would be surprised how many people choose to suffer in silence.

“We have data that shows that a lot of patients actually live with migraines for many, many years before finally reaching out to a physician. And when they do, they usually say that it has had a huge impact on my life for many years and I never took them seriously, or I always thought they were sinus headaches and I didn’t make much of it,” he said.

Dr. Estemalik said dehydration can also play a role in migraines, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water this summer.

Comments / 0

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Stress#Migraine#Hormones#Cleveland Clinic#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Your ‘TO DO’ List for a Healthy Brain

One of the outcomes of the ‘Neuroscience Academy’ I graduated this year was to have a clearer image of the things I need to do to keep my brain healthy long term. Sarah McKay, the founder of the Neuroscience Academy has focused on it during the course and in some other materials, and I found her recommendations very useful.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Victoria Nogales

Increase Your Immunity In a Healthy Way

PHOENIX, AZ - When illness and flu season are in full force, many people try special foods and supplements that they think will help “fight disease” and “boost immunity.” The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in products that market themselves and claim to boost immunity. However, do any particular foods or diets really boost immunity?
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Bugs In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 27, who ignored cancerous mole and is now terminally ill urges others to get skin checked

A 27-year-old who is terminally ill with melanoma has shared a photo of the cancerous mole that led to her diagnosis while urging her TikTok followers to have their skin checked.Kassidy Pierson, who goes by the username @ohhkayypee on TikTok, often uses her account to update her followers on her health journey and to share details about the skin cancer that she has battled for more than six years.When Pierson was 21, she was diagnosed with stage three cancer after a mole on her thigh was biopsied and found to be melanoma, a less common but more dangerous skin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy