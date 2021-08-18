Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel to run NYC Marathon

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sz8Sf_0bVLV1k300

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel is one of several standout American women planning to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.

Fellow U.S. Olympians Aliphine Tuliamuk, Sally Kipyego and Emily Sisson also are in the women's field announced Wednesday. So is 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden.

Four-time champion Mary Keitany of Kenya won’t participate for the first time since 2013. Seidel stunned even herself with a third-place finish in Tokyo in just the third 26.2-mile race of her career.

An NCAA Division I champion at Notre Dame in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meter events, she’s now the headliner for the NYC Marathon’s 50th running in her five-borough debut.

The men’s professional field hasn't yet been announced.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Sisson
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Sally Kipyego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Marathon#Boston Marathon#New York City Marathon#Kenya#Ap#American#An Ncaa Division#Notre Dame#The Nyc Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy