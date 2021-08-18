EPA, ODOT Working to Solve Salt Problem in Parkman

Parkman Township Trustee Henry Duchscherer became alarmed this spring when he heard from an Amish constituent his horses suddenly refused to drink the water coming from his well. “I started hearing from some people along (state Route) 168 that they were noticing elevated salt levels in their water wells,” Duchscherer said. “The residents thought it was coming from the salt dome.” The trustee noticed most of the homes were located near an Ohio Department of Transportation salt dome that serves U.S. Route 422. He contacted the ODOT and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. “They immediately came out and looked at...