Chardon, OH

‘Survivors Strong’ Celebrate Life

By Rose Nemunaitis
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of on and off stormy weather, skies cleared just in time for something celebratory. After a week of on and off stormy weather, skies cleared just in time for something celebratory. A group of six walkers called “Survivors Strong” took to Geauga Park District’s Maple Highlands Trail Aug. 14 for the 2021 Virtual Cleveland More Than Pink Walk in Chardon. “Today’s walk represented love … love of my fellow survivors, caregivers, family and friends … nothing more, nothing less,” said cancer survivor Jolie Chapman, of Newbury Township. The group — with survivors ranging from several months to more than 15 years — joined others, as well as family and friends all across northeastern Ohio...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com

Comments / 0

 

