Press Release: COVID-19 Exposure

A staff member assigned to the customer service/finance department tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on this date. Exposed unvaccinated staff at this location have been sent home following guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and the Gaston County Health and Human Services. This exposure has left the city finance department and customer service division operating with a skeleton crew. City Hall Annex, which houses finance and customer service, located at 125 East Virginia Ave., is now closed to the public until further notice. This location operates with a drive-through lane of which only one lane will be open to conduct business due to staffing shortage. All visitors to any city building will be required to wear masks to enter city buildings.