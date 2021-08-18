Cancel
NYC launches ‘Vax to School’ but no COVID vaccine mandate for returning students: De Blasio

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago
Kabreyia Lee Torres, 12, shows her Covid-19 vaccination card at one of New York City's school vaccination sites outside Bronx Writing Academy in Bronx, New York. Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Dai

New York City is launching a major push to get more adolescents vaccinated but Mayor de Blasio said on Wednesday that vaccines would not be mandatory for students returning to school next month.

Touting the “Vax to School” effort, the mayor called the effort a cornerstone of getting kids safely back to physical classrooms in the nation’s largest public school district.

“We want people to feel this is the moment for kids to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

But de Blasio said vaccines would not be mandatory for returning public school students returning to in-person classrooms.

“We do not anticipate (students) having to show proof (of vaccination),” the mayor said.

De Blasio dodged questions about whether teachers would be required to be vaccinated, like schools in Chicago and Los Angeles have done.

He cited ongoing “conversations” with the teachers union and refused to even give his own opinion about whether teachers should be ordered to get vaccinated, claiming that he does not “tend to just opine” about such issues.

The debate over possible vaccine mandates for students and school employees has become sharper in recent days since the city launched its mandate for indoor dining and other activities like bars, gyms, movie theaters and concert halls.

Students under 12 years old are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, meaning they could be vulnerable to the spread of the virus from unvaccinated older students, teachers or school workers in indoor classrooms.

School-aged students are already required to show proof of vaccinations for other diseases like measles, mumps and chickenpox.

So far, city officials have made 250,000 phone calls to parents of New York City public school students aged 12 and up, who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

They plan to ramp up the effort significantly as the first day for public schools starts on Sept. 13.

Hizzoner said adolescents are often less resistant to getting vaccinated against COVID than adults because they are aware that not being protected could lead to them being barred from activities.

“Young people get it,” de Blasio said. “They’re saying they want to be protected. They want to be able to fully participate.”

City health and schools officials also plan to make COVID vaccines widely available at and near schools as students return for classes.

De Blasio said vaccination rates among New York City adolescents are relatively high, with 56% or about 300,000 receiving at least one dose.

He predicted those numbers would soar as the first day of school draws closer, especially with officials handing out $100 cash bonuses to anyone getting a lifesaving shot.

