Brazil-based online retailer Nuvemshop has become the latest unicorn startup in Latin America, after raising USD 500 million in a recent round of fundraising. The round was co-led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, with significant participation from Alkeon and Owl Rock. The retailer will add another 300 people to its payroll and expand operations to Colombia, Chile, and Peru. Nuvemshop, known as Tiendanube in Spanish-speaking countries, was founded in 2010 and currently has 1,200 employees.