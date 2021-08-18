Cancel
Richmond, VA

Richmond cannabis cultivation supplier grows into warehouse

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Happy Trees Agricultural Supplies is growing like a weed. The year-old Richmond-based cannabis cultivation supply company recently opened stores in Petersburg and near Fredericksburg and also moved into its first dedicated warehouse facility. Happy Trees sells soils, grow lights, nutrients and other items needed to grow cannabis and other plants, in addition to CBD products.
