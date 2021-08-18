Richmond cannabis cultivation supplier grows into warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. -- Happy Trees Agricultural Supplies is growing like a weed. The year-old Richmond-based cannabis cultivation supply company recently opened stores in Petersburg and near Fredericksburg and also moved into its first dedicated warehouse facility. Happy Trees sells soils, grow lights, nutrients and other items needed to grow cannabis and other plants, in addition to CBD products.
