Fond Du Lac County, WI

Dealer who provided deadly drugs given 11 years in prison

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
A man convicted of delivering drugs that caused an overdose death has been sentenced in Fond du Lac County to 11 years in prison.

David Bresser was earlier found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the methamphetamine death of a 34-year-old man who was found in the Fond du Lac River in April of 2020 and for delivering fentanyl to a woman found unconscious at a Ripon home last August.

Authorities questioned the 27-year-old Bresser after finding a Facebook message from the man who later died that arranged a time and pickup place for purchasing methamphetamine.

