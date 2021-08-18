Volunteer fire companies get nearly $100k in our central region.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $600k in grants has been awarded to local volunteer fire departments across the state, including 20 in our central Pennsylvania region. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.www.wearecentralpa.com
