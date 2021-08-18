Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Volunteer fire companies get nearly $100k in our central region.

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than $600k in grants has been awarded to local volunteer fire departments across the state, including 20 in our central Pennsylvania region. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Gallitzin, PA
City
Bellwood, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Brush Fires#Central Region#Central Pennsylvania#Wtaj#Dcnr#Fire#Bureau Of Forestry#State#Carrolltown Fire Company#Loretto Fire Company#The Wtaj Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy