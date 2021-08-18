Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations continue slow, steady climb in region

By Mike Palm
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued a slow but steady climb in the region and throughout the state over the past two months. This week was no exception. In the past week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 1,343 additional covid-19 cases in Allegheny County, for a daily average of 192. For comparison’s sake, the county averaged 30 cases per day on July 18 and 18 per day on June 18. Since that latter date, the county’s average daily cases have grown by about 967%. Allegheny County has had 106,150 cases overall.

