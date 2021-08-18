Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Petition started to rename Stadium Dr. 'Bobby Bowden Blvd.'

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b28ok_0bVLUF7b00

A Change.org petition is making the rounds with a plea to change Stadium Drive, which runs in front of Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium, to Bobby Bowden Blvd.

The petition, which has at least 300 signatures, reads:

"Bobby Bowden was the most influential coach in Florida State University history. He built a dynasty recognized but the NCAA and the college football world. He lead the Seminoles to 2 National Championships and 12 ACC championships. Time to honor the late Coach with the road in front of Doak Campbell Stadium after this FSU legend."

There is also a petition to rename Doak Campbell Stadium to Bobby Bowden Stadium with 75 signatures and a petition to rename Leon County to Bowden County with 556 signatures.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Leon County, FL
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Doak Campbell Stadium#Stadium Dr#Change Org#Seminoles#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida A&M could name quarterback this week

The Florida A&M football team scrimmaged on Sunday, a scrimmage where head coach Willie Simmons said they held out their more experienced guys. He said he was impressed with the young guys who took over the offense, as far as naming a quarterback? That could happen as early as the end of this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy