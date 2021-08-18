Petition started to rename Stadium Dr. 'Bobby Bowden Blvd.'

A Change.org petition is making the rounds with a plea to change Stadium Drive, which runs in front of Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium, to Bobby Bowden Blvd.

The petition, which has at least 300 signatures, reads:

"Bobby Bowden was the most influential coach in Florida State University history. He built a dynasty recognized but the NCAA and the college football world. He lead the Seminoles to 2 National Championships and 12 ACC championships. Time to honor the late Coach with the road in front of Doak Campbell Stadium after this FSU legend."

There is also a petition to rename Doak Campbell Stadium to Bobby Bowden Stadium with 75 signatures and a petition to rename Leon County to Bowden County with 556 signatures.