Text Scam Involving MnDOT Making Its Way to Phones Across the State

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning residents of a scam that is using MnDOT as the sender of a fraudulent text message asking people to provide personal information for driver’s license waiver evaluations. MnDOT reminds Minnesotans that it has nothing to do with driver’s licenses, that responsibility falls under...

krwc1360.com

