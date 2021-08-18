Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

USDA extends free school meals for 2021-2022 school year

By Bob Jones
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZkik_0bVLUCTQ00

The U.S Department of Agriculture is once again serving up the option of free meals in schools nationwide.

With the pandemic putting many Americans in a pinch, the USDA extended the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which is typically only available during the summer months. Many school districts also offered free breakfast and lunches during the last school year.

By continuing the program, students will have options for free meals throughout the 2021-2022 school year in districts that choose to participate.

"We actually are not required to participate in this program, but we as a district-- our board of education and our administration-- we thought it was something that was very important for us to offer our families because we know there are families that are struggling," said Steve Robinson, business manager for the Copley-Fairlawn School District.

The program makes a big difference when it comes to the number of meals served among 2,800 Copley-Fairlawn students.

For example, in March of 2019, about 15,000 meals were served. Half of those were free, the other half were paid meals. Compare to that March 2021, when about 30,000 free meals were served across the district.

Robinson said parents don't need to fill out any paperwork in order for their kids to get the free meals.

"Parents don't need to do anything at all. They just need to participate in the meal program," he said.

Ashlee and Jeremy Eskelsen, parents of four boys, choose the on-line school option for their two oldest children last year.

However, they were able to do weekly food pickups during the school year even though they typically wouldn't meet the income eligibility requirements for free or reduced meals.

"At first, we were a little hesitant to be honest that we wouldn't qualify on an income basis," Ashlee Eskelsen said. "It has been a huge help to my family on so many different levels."

The family, which also took advantage of SSO this summer, said the program provides food variety for their children while also cutting down on the grocery bill.

This year, her kids will attend school in-person and receive the free meals.

"I'm happy that they can have those options at school, and honestly, that I don't have to pack them in the morning," Ashlee said. "I'm really grateful that the school is willing to support this program."

Parents who want to learn more about the options for free meals should contact their school district for information.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meals#Free School#School Lunch#Americans#Copley Fairlawn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

$375 P-EBT benefit to help students on free, reduced lunch will hit accounts on August 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced that more help is on the way to assist students during the summer. Eligible households with students will receive a one-time benefit of $375 on August 25, as part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). These additional funds will provide approximately $295 million in food assistance to more than 790,000 students.
Nampa, IDKIVI-TV

Treasure Valley schools start the 2021-2022 school year

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Treasure Valley public schools start the school year within the next two weeks and there are a few things parents should keep in mind. Boise School District, which is requiring masks, had its first day August 16th. "We're hearing reports from our schools that students and...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Offering Free Meals To Students

Tulsa Public Schools will serve all students ages 18 and under "several days" worth of meals for free. Starting Thursday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TPS will provide seven days' worth of breakfast and lunch meals for free to supply students until the start of the school year.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Norwalk City Schools approve more personnel for 2021-2022 school year

NORWALK — The Norwalk City School Board of Education met for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night and dealt with multiple things including personnel decisions, school bus routes and moving commencement. The personnel decisions are as follows:. 1. Resignations. Dan Robertson, school bus driver, resignation for the purpose of retirement,...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Cabell County Schools to provide free meals for students

HUNTINGTON — Students in Cabell County schools will again eat breakfast and lunch at school at no cost through a USDA program called the Community Eligibility Provision. The program was enacted because of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas. This is the fifth year for the option in the district.
Lake County, ILLake County Gazette

D202, Aramark offer free meals for all students in 2021-2022

University of Saint Mary of the Lake issued the following announcement on Aug. 5. District 202 and Aramark, its contracted food service provider, will provide free breakfast and lunch to all interested kindergarten through 12th grade students this school year. The United States Department of Agriculture will pay for meals...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

FISD students will receive free meals in 2021-2022

Fredericksburg Independent School District announced Monday that all students will be offered meals at no cost during the coming school year. “Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced price meals,” an FISD official stated. “However, the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Pickerington, OHpickerington.k12.oh.us

All Students to Receive Free School Lunches During 2021-2022 School Year; Updates on Academic and Participation Fee Reductions and Waivers

Pickerington Schools has been informed by Ohio Department of Education that for the 2021-2022 school year, school districts will be afforded continuing flexibility in operating its National School Lunch Programs (NSLP). As part of that flexibility, school districts may offer all students free lunches and breakfasts during the upcoming school year.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

State school board extends mask mandate into 2022

Kentucky’s Board of Education voted Thursday to approve an emergency regulation that may extend universal masking for K-12 schools into 2022. The regulation – which is separate from Gov. Andy Beshear’s K-12 mask mandate – will expire “270 days after filing or upon withdrawal by the promulgating agency,” meaning the state’s school board.
Republic, MOKYTV

Republic School District makes masking decision for 2021-2022 school year

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School District will begin the school year requiring masks in its classrooms. The district announced the decision Monday. The policy begins Tuesday. The district will continue to hold classes five days per week. The district remained masked throughout the entire 2020-2021 school year. School...
Milford, TXwaxahachietx.com

Milford ISD students to get free meals in 2021-2022

Milford ISD has announced that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.
Big Spring, TXBig Spring Herald

Big Spring ISD announces Seamless Summer Option Free meals in school year 2021-22

Big Spring ISD announced on Tuesday its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student's household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-priced meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy