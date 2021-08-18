Cancel
Erie County, PA

Shooter in Wendy's killing gets life sentence plus 13-64 years as victim hailed as 'hero'

Erie Times-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkese D. Lampley gets additional time for terrorizing restaurant employees as he murdered manager Alexander Cavanah, 22. Judge calls Cavanah "a hero." Cavanah's family forgives Lampley. Erie Times-News. A sentence of life with no parole was automatic for Markese D. Lampley for his second-degree murder conviction in shooting death of...

www.goerie.com

Comments / 1

 

Linn County, ORkezi.com

Linn County man sentenced to life in prison for killing mother

LEBANON, Ore. – A man who killed his mother in Lebanon last year has been sentenced to life in prison. Kris Fiala, 55, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Gladys Fiala, 85. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated harassment for spitting blood in the face of a responding deputy.
Visalia, CAyourcentralvalley.com

DA: Man sentenced to life without parole for home-invasion killing

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a double murder he committed in 2013 on Thursday, according to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Reyes Garcia, 47, and Adrian Castillon were identified by detectives in 2013 as suspects for the murder...
Arkansas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas man gets 50-year sentence for killing transgender teen

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a transgender teen in what authorities said was an attempt to hide their relationship. Trevone Hayse Miller, 20, of Sherwood, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a fire enhancement charge last month, KHTV reported. Miller’s charge was reduced from capital murder in exchange for the 50-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In 19-Year-Old Syncere Dixon’s 2019 Killing Sentenced To Life In Prison

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Syncere Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison. Dixon died back on Sept. 21, 2019 in a North Sacramento-area shooting. Prosecutors said the suspect, Keondre Pratt, pulled up next to a car filled with people from a rival gang. Pratt chased after the group and then fired 10 shots at the vehicle – killing Dixon, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Keondre Pratt’s booking photo. (credit: Sacramento Police Department) Less than a week before the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Pratt also shot 16 times at a rival gang member’s vehicle that was driving through his neighborhood. Pratt also had a prior 2018 conviction that prohibited him from owning a gun, prosecutors said. Back in July, the district attorney’s office announced that Pratt had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder – with the addition that it was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that the judge had sentenced Pratt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Pa. man convicted in Wendy’s shooting receives life without parole

On Wednesday morning, 21-year-old Markese Lampley was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Lampley was found guilty of second-degree murder on July 2nd for fatally shooting 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah in January of 2020 during an armed robbery attempt at Wendy’s outside Edinboro. Lampley was apprehended by State Police after a high-speed chase on the night of the shooting .
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Man gets 25 years to life for killing man in September

YOUNGSTOWN — Traeshaun M. Turner, 27, received a 25-years-to-life sentence Thursday for shooting Ishmael Bethel, 25, to death and shooting a young girl in the arm Sept. 8, 2020, near the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue. Turner was convicted at trial last week of Bethel’s murder, and attempted murder and...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

King George man gets 20-year prison sentence in Fredericksburg killing

A man who killed another young man last year during an altercation in Fredericksburg was ordered Thursday to serve 20 years in prison. Jordan Allen Reed, 21, of King George County was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 28 years, with eight years suspended. Reed killed 18-year-old Connall Mullins and shot another young man on Sept. 16 outside a home in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane in the city.

