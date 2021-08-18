Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chardon, OH

Hometown Helped Build Chardon Olympian

By Rose Nemunaitis
Geauga County Maple Leaf
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many people, Chardon is a special place to live and visit. But for 25-year-old Matt Ludwig, it left an indelible impression that has propelled him to soar to heights few achieve — like becoming an Olympic pole vaulter. Since age 4, Matt dreamed of becoming an Olympian. Excelling in three other sports, he did not start pole vaulting until age 15. Ten years later, Matt’s dream started coming to fruition when he took the fourth spot with his jump of 5.80m at the U.S. Olympic trials, making him an alternate for the 2021 Summer Olympics. While this did not...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chardon, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Chardon, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Olympian#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
KRMG

Olympian auctions silver medal to help pay for baby’s heart surgery

A javelin thrower from Poland who took home the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is using her winnings to help someone else. Maria Andrejczyk auctioned her medal to help pay for heart surgery for 8-month-old Miloszek Malysa, ESPN reported. The Polish supermarket chain Žabka won the auction, bidding...
SportsPosted by
InspireMore

Olympian Tracks Down Volunteer Who Helped Him Take Home His 1st Gold Medal.

Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has a lot of people to thank for helping him reach the Tokyo Olympics — literally!. When he was making his way to the semifinals for the 110-meter hurdles, he accidentally got on the wrong bus, which took him to an aquatic part of the arena. At that point, his options were limited and time was running out. Luckily, he was able to find a generous Olympic volunteer named Tiana, who gave him money for a taxi when she realized what was going on.
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Special Olympian needs your help to compete in event she helped create

IDAHO FALLS — Karissa Trinchera, 28, of Idaho Falls has tackled more near dream-shattering hurdles than most people may find in a lifetime. Yet she always pushes herself far beyond where anyone expects in order to show that anything is possible, like convincing the Special Olympics to open an equestrian event in Idaho.
Mentor, OHNews-Herald.com

Chardon looks sharp in an abbreviated football scrimmage at Mentor

Nine minutes of scrimmaging doesn’t give coaches much of an indication of what to expect when the regular season starts. But if the nine minutes Chardon ran in a scrimmage at Mentor on Aug. 13 were any indication, the defending Division III state champs aren’t going to be dropping off a heck of a lot from last year’s pace — if they drop off at all.
Eugene, ORtheScore

Thompson-Herah dominates 100m at Prefontaine Classic, Richardson finishes last

Elaine Thompson-Herah cemented her title as the world's fastest woman with a dominant performance at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. The defending Olympic champion won the women's 100-meter final with a time of 10.54 seconds. It's the event's second-fastest time behind only the legendary Florence Griffith Joyner. American users...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Game of the week: Glenville vs. Chardon

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Chardon Hilltoppers took on the Glenville Tarblooders in the first Friday Night Touchdown game of the week this year. It was also Glenville High School’s first game since 2019 because of a Cleveland Metropolitan School District policy during COVID-19. The reigning Division III state champion Hilltoppers proved...
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

Wide receiver Walton helping the Vikings build for the future

Myles Walton has to be good this season. Homewood-Flossmoor High School lost nine offensive starters, including a running back and a wide receiver now each playing Division I football. Last season's starting quarterback is playing small college football. “I’m just trying to add more offense to the table,” Walton said....
NFL247Sports

Anderson helping build a winning mentality

Drake Anderson is competing for the starting running back spot and with Arizona being able to put on full pads, the tone of practice is getting ready to change. “It was good to be out there,” Anderson said. “I am always excited to be in pads. Luckily I didn’t get on the ground too much and didn’t get banged up. I’m looking forward for that tomorrow (Wednesday), but it’s always good to be in pads. One step closer to a game.”
High SchoolNews-Herald.com

Chardon football preview capsule for 2021 season

Coach: Mitch Hewitt, 11th year (82-31) Anyone who thinks the Hilltoppers are going to fall off this year after winning the state title last season are going to be disappointed. This team has a slew of talent back, including 19 letterwinners. The line is big and physical, as always, and there’s a deep stable of running backs for the run-oriented offense. Zoran Vujaklija and Alex Henry are both in the mix at QB, though it was Henry who started in the scrimmage against Mentor. The defense has only has two returning starters — Nathanael Sulka and Trey Liebhardt — but the preseason has seen this unit playing with a ferocity that is the linchpin of Chardon defenses. Kicker Nathan Tager is one of the area’s best weapons in special teams.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Schools

Lake/Geauga Educational Assistance Foundation (LEAF) is holding its first annual Virtual Fall Fitness Challenge with the goal of raising funds to support Northeast Ohio students achieve their education goals... LEAF Fall Fitness Challenge. Lake/Geauga Educational Assistance Foundation (LEAF) is holding its first annual Virtual Fall Fitness Challenge with the goal...
Chagrin Falls, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

2021 High School Preview

Our 2021 high school football preview is available on newstands this week covering Berkshire, Cardinal, Chardon, Chagrin Falls, Kenston, West Geauga, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and Hawken. Our 2021 high school football preview is available on newstands this week covering Berkshire, Cardinal, Chardon, Chagrin Falls, Kenston, West Geauga, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin...
Sportschatsports.com

Keep, Keep, Cut: Maulet, Brown, Gilbert

You’re going to build the roster. If you’re like me you’d love the chance to be a General Manager. We all have our opinions on players throughout the draft process and throughout the season of who we would prefer to have on the team or active roster. I thought this might be a fun process to look at a group of players give some background information on each player and see who you would keep. And yes, I understand you want to see how everyone does in training camp.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Reveals His Prediction For Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his serious single-car accident in Southern California earlier this year. The 15-time major champion has been making good progress, as he was recently spotted putting weight on his injured leg. Woods, 45, admitted that his rehab process has been extremely...
Chardon, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

‘Survivors Strong’ Celebrate Life

After a week of on and off stormy weather, skies cleared just in time for something celebratory. After a week of on and off stormy weather, skies cleared just in time for something celebratory. A group of six walkers called “Survivors Strong” took to Geauga Park District’s Maple Highlands Trail Aug. 14 for the 2021 Virtual Cleveland More Than Pink Walk in Chardon. “Today’s walk represented love … love of my fellow survivors, caregivers, family and friends … nothing more, nothing less,” said cancer survivor Jolie Chapman, of Newbury Township. The group — with survivors ranging from several months to more than 15 years — joined others, as well as family and friends all across northeastern Ohio...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Athing Mu runs American record at Prefontaine Classic

Less than a month after winning the 800m Olympic gold in Tokyo, Athing Mu bettered her American record over the two-lap race at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday afternoon, stopping the clock at 1:55.04. The 19-year old improved her previous American record by .17 seconds and set a meet record....
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Drives in three in win

Meyers went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Saturday's 15-1 win over Seattle. Meyers made his eighth straight start and has thrived while Kyle Tucker remains on the COVID-19 list. The 25-year-old is batting .345 (10-for-29) with three home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored during that eight-game run. With Tucker's return uncertain and Chas McCormick (hand) day-to-day, Meyers could be in line for continued playing time.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Taylor Jones: Single shy of cycle

Jones came a single shy of the cycle in Saturday's 15-1 win over the Mariners, going 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, a triple and four RBI. Jones got the two hardest parts of the cycle accomplished by the end of the sixth inning, but couldn't come through with a single in his final at-bat to complete the feat. The 27-year-old has made the most of his playing time in August, hitting .333 with two homers and 10 RBI in the month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy