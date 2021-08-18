Hometown Helped Build Chardon Olympian

Coach: Mitch Hewitt, 11th year (82-31) Anyone who thinks the Hilltoppers are going to fall off this year after winning the state title last season are going to be disappointed. This team has a slew of talent back, including 19 letterwinners. The line is big and physical, as always, and there’s a deep stable of running backs for the run-oriented offense. Zoran Vujaklija and Alex Henry are both in the mix at QB, though it was Henry who started in the scrimmage against Mentor. The defense has only has two returning starters — Nathanael Sulka and Trey Liebhardt — but the preseason has seen this unit playing with a ferocity that is the linchpin of Chardon defenses. Kicker Nathan Tager is one of the area’s best weapons in special teams.