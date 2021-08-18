Hometown Helped Build Chardon Olympian
For many people, Chardon is a special place to live and visit. But for 25-year-old Matt Ludwig, it left an indelible impression that has propelled him to soar to heights few achieve — like becoming an Olympic pole vaulter. Since age 4, Matt dreamed of becoming an Olympian. Excelling in three other sports, he did not start pole vaulting until age 15. Ten years later, Matt’s dream started coming to fruition when he took the fourth spot with his jump of 5.80m at the U.S. Olympic trials, making him an alternate for the 2021 Summer Olympics. While this did not...www.geaugamapleleaf.com
