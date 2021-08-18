Alan D. Thomson, 61

Willard Earnest “Skip” Jessee, Jr., 76, of East Windsor, passed from this earth on Thursday, August 19, 2021 following a courageous battle with liver cancer. Much of Skip’s life’s interests centered around his love for work. He was surveyor, construction boss, construction company owner and a jack-of-all-trades. There was little that Skip couldn’t do nor loved doing. He put his signature on many roads, bridges and buildings throughout the State of New Jersey, Tennessee and Missouri. Skip had a real love for gardening, boating, antiquing, and antique restorations.