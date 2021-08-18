Cancel
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Alan D. Thomson, 61

 6 days ago
Alan D. Thomson, 61 of Flagtown, NJ passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Neptune, NJ resulting from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident that occurred on June 23, 2020. Alan was born May 5, 1960, at Somerset hospital in Somerville, NJ and was a lifelong resident of the Hillsborough, NJ area. Alan graduated from Hillsborough High School and worked locally for Shoprite, Bottle King and Ace Nursery. He was a member and vice president of the New Jersey Chapter of The Renegades MC.

