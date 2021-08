Airbnb’s list of the most-wishlisted stays in every state will have you dreaming of a vacation away from home. To enjoy several of these Airbnb properties without having to travel cross-country, we’ve compiled the most wishlisted Airbnbs in the Pacific Northwest and routed them for you in this handy road trip guide. Pack up and be ready to be awed because these stays are as unique as their views are picturesque. (And if you’d rather spend some time in the Midwest, we’ve got you covered, too)