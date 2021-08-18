Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Mays, Carver start season in Corky Kell Classic Wednesday

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
The 2021 Georgia High school football will kick off its annual Corky Kell Classic today at West Forsyth High School. The Classic will last four days from Wednesday until Thursday and will feature two APS schools and one Fulton County School competing in the jamboree.

Mays and Carver High School are the two schools representing APS in the classic and both will play Wednesday at West Forsyth.

The Mays Raiders will kick off at 5:30 p.m. against Cherokee and will seek their first win in the classic. After being the first team in APS to be invited to the classic in 2018, the Raiders have come close to getting their first win in their first two appearances but struggled last year against West Forsyth losing 42-6.

This season, they will be returning their starting quarterback Quintavious Johnson who took over the reins last season. Johnson’s play in last year’s game against West Forsyth showed Raiders coaches and players a lot as he earned the starting quarterback position for the rest of the season.

Last season, the Raiders finished 3-7 last season and 1-5 in region 6 4A, one of the worst seasons under Raiders head coach Niketa Battle.

The Carver-Atlanta Panthers is the other APS team in the Corky Kell Classic. They will play West Forsyth at 8:30 p.m. following Mays and Cherokee.

The Panthers made their appearance in the Corky Kell last season against Cherokee and lost 38-12. That did not stop them from having a successful season as they managed to make it to the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Pierce County 51-18.

This season, they return a lot of players on defense including senior middle linebacker Dialo Mosely, Devonte Amasiani and Terrell Lightfoot, Jr.

Offensively, they add to their already highly talented backfield with Douglass transfer Quintavious Lockett who was Class AA all state a year before. Senior running back Jarveous Brown who led the Panthers last season in rushing will look to have a great senior season after getting injured in the first round last season against Hart County.

While injuries in last year’s playoffs and this offseason have affected the Panthers, they look forward to being ready to go Wednesday night. For the full Corky Kell schedule, click this link.

ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
