Crop Input Cost in 2022 for Farmers Expected to Jump

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome farmers looking to lock-in fertilizer for next year are experiencing considerable sticker shock. Brandon Fast, who grows corn and soybeans in southwest Minnesota, and also chairs the Minnesota Corn and Research Council. He says he recently talked to several local ag retailers about locking in prices for 2022. Fast suspects part of the reason co-ops are promoting pre-booking right now is to get an idea of what kind of demand to expect.

