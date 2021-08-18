Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: Illegal guns being seized at 'alarming' rate in 2021

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9Bjr_0bVLTrBe00

Grand Rapids police say they’re seizing illegal guns at an “alarming” rate.

Last year, the department confiscated 491 illegal weapons.

As of Wednesday, the department has taken in 457 guns since the start of 2021, with 55 of those being in the past three weeks alone.

“To our responsible gun owners with legally registered weapons, we implore you to please ensure your firearms are properly documented and secured, so that they do not end up on the wrong side of the law,” GRPD said in a statement. “Many of the stolen guns we are recovering were taken from unlocked vehicles or other unsecure locations.”

Anyone with information about illegal weapons in the city may contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy