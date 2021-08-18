GRPD: Illegal guns being seized at 'alarming' rate in 2021

Grand Rapids police say they’re seizing illegal guns at an “alarming” rate.

Last year, the department confiscated 491 illegal weapons.

As of Wednesday, the department has taken in 457 guns since the start of 2021, with 55 of those being in the past three weeks alone.

“To our responsible gun owners with legally registered weapons, we implore you to please ensure your firearms are properly documented and secured, so that they do not end up on the wrong side of the law,” GRPD said in a statement. “Many of the stolen guns we are recovering were taken from unlocked vehicles or other unsecure locations.”

Anyone with information about illegal weapons in the city may contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.