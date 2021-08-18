Dean of Students Jenifer Campbell on Wholistic Care for All Students on Campus

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is offering an incentive to students, encouraging them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Six students’ names will be randomly drawn, one from each campus, to receive $1,000 in prizes if they can produce proof of vaccination. DMACC is not requiring masks or vaccinations, but is strongly recommending both. “We know that the vaccination will prevent serious consequences well over 90 percent of the time,” says DMACC President, Rob Denson. “We want our campuses and classrooms to be safe environments for our students and faculty. This drawing is both a reminder and motivation for students to get their shot. It’s the right thing to do,” Denson adds. As incidences of the Delta variant grow across the country, the college is utilizing money from the federal American Rescue Plan’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Classes at DMACC begin Wednesday, Aug. 25 and students will learn more about how to enter the drawings at that time. Winners will be announced in early October.