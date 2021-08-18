Dean of Students Jenifer Campbell on Wholistic Care for All Students on Campus

Immaculata University students who merit inclusion in the spring 2021 Dean’s List are listed below. To attain Dean’s List status, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 on a scale of 4.0. Students in this area who made the list include: Isaiah Payton of Aldan, Cleo Hoey of Brookhaven, Grace Keeley of Brookhaven, Theresa Arata of Broomall, Natalie Ayoub of Broomall, Angelica Cade of Broomall, Aliah Chinofsky of Broomall, Alyssa Daly of Broomall, Jessica Dougherty of Broomall, Gerard Faia of Chadds Ford, Cydney Furman of Collingdale, Mary Walsh of Drexel Hill, Sheridan Hedrick of Folsom, Androniki Novakis of Garnet Valley, Danielle Shelton of Garnet Valley, Anna Marie Degnan of Glen Mills, Nicholas Plante of Glen Mills, Kelly Nilan of Glenolden, Erin Kelly of Havertown, Anastasia Sullivan of Havertown, Julie Gilligan of Media, Dominick Spigarelli of Media, Nicole Deorzio of Newtown Square, Michael Smith of Newtown Square, Courtney Floyd of Norwood, Julia Frassoni of Ridley Park, Emma Markley of Ridley Park, Elizabeth Carpenter of Springfield, Maggie McPeak of Springfield, Matthew Scanlon of Springfield, Nicholas Schneider of Springfield, Lauren Carrafa of Upper Chichester, Emma Dunham of Upper Chichester, Maura Murray of Upper Chichester, Alexa Thornton of Warminster, David Azzarano of Wayne, Gwyneth Welsh of Wayne, and Verity Saba of Yeadon.
