Dean of Students Jenifer Campbell on Wholistic Care for All Students on Campus

By Tom Stoelker
fordham.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenifer Campbell, Ed.D., a longtime administrator and former director of Residential Life at Lincoln Center, was appointed dean of students for that campus and took up her new role in January after 14 years of service at the University. She is now responsible for both residential life and student involvement, and is settling into her role with a clear mission: She knows from personal experience, she said, that “care for the whole person” is more than just a catchphrase, and she hopes to support all students, whether they live on campus or not.

news.fordham.edu

