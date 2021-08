Ober (1-2) allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts through six innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Cleveland. Ober blanked Cleveland through four innings until Daniel Johnson took him deep for a two-run homer in the fifth. The right-hander then gave up an unearned run before getting the hook from manager Rocco Baldelli. Tuesday marked the first time Ober has been deeper than 5.1 innings in his major league career, but he owes that more to his efficiency on the night (no walks, 69 pitches) than to a change in his deployment. The Twins clearly want to be careful with the 26-year-old, as he has eclipsed 90 pitches just once in 14 starts and has never thrown more than 80 innings in a season in his professional career.