Sure, you can always take ibuprofen, but here are some home remedies to try when your period symptoms turn painful. Cramping, lower-back pain, tender breasts, and headaches are just a few of the period pains women experience monthly. And well, for something that happens every 28 to 30 days, menstrual cycles can still surprise you with the number of uncomfortable period symptoms you experience. Period pain, while not fun, is common and usually can be treated—or at least lessened—with at-home remedies. However, if you experience debilitating symptoms to the point where you cannot work or enjoy life, you may have a more serious condition that requires your doctor's attention and treatment. (Don't delay setting up an appointment so you can find pain relief!)