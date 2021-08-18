Harland “Harley” Anderson

Age 97 of Buffalo, passed away August 17th at the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 25th one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Harley Anderson will be held Wednesday, August 25th at 11 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Interment follows at the Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.