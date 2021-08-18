Cancel
India's fuel demand remains firm as Asia grapples with Covid

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's fuel consumption recovery was a rare bright data point in the first half of August, while China, Japan, and Southeast Asia are struggling to contain a Covid resurgence. India's gasoline sales rose by 3.7% in the first two weeks of August compared to the same period of the pre-pandemic...

WorldFortune

This Southeast Asian country’s COVID surge may worsen the car chip shortage

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. The number of COVID-19 infections is surging in Malaysia, threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian country hasn’t historically had the kind of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will be participating in S&P Global Platts’ price assessment process for crude cargoes in Asia, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday. Platts said in a notice that it had reviewed the trading arm of the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Aramco, and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India's gas consumption down 5% in July

Fertiliser, power and city gas sectors were the biggest consumers of gas. India’s natural gas consumption in July was 5.3bn m3, down 5.3% year/year, the country’s petroleum and natural gas ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) said on August 24. In the first four months of the financial year...
Industrymining.com

Codelco says to ignore copper’s gyrations, remains bullish on demand

Copper’s recent pullback is a speed bump in an ongoing long-term growth trend, according to the world’s biggest producer of the metal. The metal used in wiring took a hit in recent weeks along with other commodities in reaction to signs of slowing Chinese growth, before recovering in the last few days as China’s success in containing a sprawling Covid-19 outbreak shored up confidence. Beyond the shorter-term ebbs and flows, copper’s strength is underpinned by infrastructure spending and the transition to clean energy and transport, Codelco Chairman Juan Benavides said Tuesday.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China pork production to decline by 14% in 2022 -USDA attache

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "In 2022, China's hog production is forecast to decline by 5%. Low prices and disease outbreaks in 2021 led to significant slaughter and delayed restocking. Pork production in 2022 will decline by 14% as fewer hogs come to market and government policies designed to limit price fluctuations inadvertently undermine expansion. Pork imports will rise to 5.1 million MT (metric tons) as consumer demand for pork exceeds domestic production. Cattle and beef production will grow slowly in 2022. High beef prices will encourage investments by large producers. However, small producers with poor herd genetics and space constraints will continue to dominate production. Cattle imports will be stable at 350,000 head. Beef imports will grow to reach 3.3 million MT, but at a slower rate, as high beef prices are balanced by more diverse beef suppliers entering the market."
Industryspglobal.com

China's Hainan Mining to invest $164 million in lithium hydroxide plant

Chinese mining company Hainan Mining Co. has announced that it plans to invest Yuan 1.065 billion ($164 million) in building a 20,000 mt/year battery-grade lithium hydroxide plant at the Hainan Dongfang Industrial Park in the Hainan province. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. It...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Demand Gets Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week...
Energy Industrycoleofduty.com

India Natural Gas and LNG Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During (2020-2025)

India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025. Natural gas including R-LNG in India has been widely recognized as the fuel with multiple promising aspects. The present situation of the gas sector in India is going through multiple challenging phases. Due to its high macroeconomic growth visions and increasing population, the country is facing a major challenges in terms of growing energy demand and greenhouse gas emission.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

‘Distressed’ crude from Venezuela, Iran stacks up off Singapore

Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran. Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sinopec expands Qingdao LNG import terminal

The company has finished adding two new storage tanks. China's state-run Sinopec has expanded the handling capacity of Qingdao LNG import terminal, located in the port city of Qingdao in Shandong province, it said on August 24. The company has finished construction of two new storage tanks of a capacity...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for Aug 23-28

Lesser regional production in the Asian very low sulfur fuel oil market heading into September is expected to balance sluggish demand, while traders will closely follow last-minute fixtures over Aug. 23-28 for incremental volumes landing in Singapore next month. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China's crude imports from Africa unlikely to rebound in Q3

Platts Analytics expects China's throughput to retreat to about 14.4 million b/d in Q3. China's crude imports from Africa fell in July and refinery feedstock shipments from the continent is set to decline sharply in the third quarter due to the slowdown in refinery throughput, while many private-sector refineries grapple with the shortage of crude import quota availability, industry sources and market analysts told S&P Global Platts.

