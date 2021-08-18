‘Dying Light 2’ to detail parkour, combat, and faction systems at Gamescom
Developer and publisher Techland has outlined its Gamescom 2021 plans, announcing a major update for its upcoming horror title Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The third episode of Techland’s behind-the-scenes online series ‘Dying 2 Know’ will premiere as a live stream at 7pm BST on August 26, as part of this year’s Gamescom show. Where previous instalments have focused on the game’s release date – December 7, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC – or its story, the next episode will explore the game’s mechanics.www.nme.com
