Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Dying Light 2’ to detail parkour, combat, and faction systems at Gamescom

By Matt Kamen
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper and publisher Techland has outlined its Gamescom 2021 plans, announcing a major update for its upcoming horror title Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The third episode of Techland’s behind-the-scenes online series ‘Dying 2 Know’ will premiere as a live stream at 7pm BST on August 26, as part of this year’s Gamescom show. Where previous instalments have focused on the game’s release date – December 7, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC – or its story, the next episode will explore the game’s mechanics.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Dying Light 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Rage 128 Ultra 16MB or NVIDIA Vanta 16MB. Graphics: AMD All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX 100/200 32MB. PC System Analysis For Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin Requirements. Combat Mission II Barbarossa to Berlin requires at least a All-in-Wonder 9000 64MB or GeForce 2 MX...
Computersgame-debate.com

Dying Light System Requirements

Dying Light requires a Radeon R9 290 graphics card with a Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz or FX-8350 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Dying Light rec specs and get 60FPS. Dying Light needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 560/Radeon HD 6870 paired with FX-8320/Core i5-2500 3.3GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Minimum RAM requirements are 4 GB system memory. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 8 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GT 340/Radeon X1900 GT and it should be paired with either a Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+/Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz CPU to match the The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the The Detail Episode 2: From The Ashes rec specs and get 60FPS. You should also have 1 GB system memory for min specs. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Dying Light 2 Will Have Environmental Lighting and Ray Tracing Quality Mode

As we wait for our next look at Dying Light 2, we at least know that it’ll look very, very pretty when it hits in December. We are slowly counting down the days till Dying Light 2’s release date of December 7th. With Gamescom right around the corner, it seems like we’re getting a bit of news about the game earlier than expected.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Red Faction: Armageddon - Path To War System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3650 or NVIDIA GeForce 8300. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 6400+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3870 X2 or...
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Review

HIGHThe game still holds up after more than five years. LOW Is it me or does the game really enjoys popping up loading screens?. Editor’s Note: This review covers the all-in-one collected Platinum Edition of the open-world first-person parkour/zombie game Dying Light from a high-level perspective. For those not already familiar, additional information and in-depth specifics for each piece of content can be found here:
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Dying Light - Bad Blood System Requirements

OS: Windows 10,8,7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500 @3.3 GHz / AMD FX-8320 @3.5 GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 / AMD Radeon™ HD 6870 (1GB VRAM) OS: Windows 10,8,7 (64 bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670K @3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350 @4.0 GHz. Memory: 8 GB RAM. Graphics: NVIDIA®...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

New details on what to expect from Dying Light 2’s graphical modes

When Dying Light 2 finally hits this December, it’ll bring two selectable graphical modes with it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S—and developer Techland has now provided more details on the differences between them. In a new interview with MP1st, lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk explained that the first...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Ace Combat: Assault Horizon System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 940. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

F.E.A.R. Combat System Requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.3GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 2350 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 7300 GS 256MB. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 3000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9800 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 6600. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 5 GB. DirectX 9 Compatible...
Video GamesThe Independent

Xbox announces details of Gamescom 2021 showcase

Xbox has announced details of its Gamescom 2021 showcase, suggesting it will feature the “biggest exclusive games line up ever”. The show will take place on 24 August, and fans can expect to see “in-depth” updates from some previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles. While it hasn't been confirmed, new...
Video GamesGematsu

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games details systems

ADV (Adventure) Part. Investigate attractions and uncover clues to help solve the puzzles you encounter. With their sights set on victory, the teams face their attractions in the Yurukill Games. The documents you acquire by solving puzzles are the key to unlocking the secrets behind everything. Glean hints from helpful...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player battle royale with melee combat and parkour

Naraka: Bladepoint delivers a unique battle royale experience with exhilarating melee action and unparalleled movement that draws inspiration from Asian culture. Naraka: Bladepoint has been released on PC via Steam. It comes from 24 Entertainment, a Chinese game studio formed by a group of industry professionals. The game provides players with a one-of-a-kind battle royale experience that includes unlimited movement through grappling and parkour, as well as deep, tactical melee fighting to make each match thrilling and intense as combatants struggle for victory.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Colossal Kaiju Combat: Kaijuland Battles System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For Colossal Kaiju Combat: Kaijuland Battles Requirements. Colossal Kaiju Combat: Kaijuland Battles requires at least a Radeon X1900 GT or GeForce GT 340 to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the Colossal Kaiju Combat: Kaijuland Battles rec specs and get 60FPS. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Super Monday Night Combat System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon MP 1900+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GS. Processor: Intel Pentium D 830 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon LE-1640. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5570 512MB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 240. RAM: 2 GB. HDD: 2...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Banner Saga: Factions System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Celeron E1200 Dual-Core 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6550D or NVIDIA GeForce GT 230. RAM: 2 GB.

Comments / 0

Community Policy