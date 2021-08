Wireless earbuds are great, except for one thing: They don't work when you're on a plane for watching the free movies provided by in-flight entertainment. There are workarounds like buying a Bluetooth transmitter that essentially plugs into the two-prong 3.5mm jacks usually located in your seat's armrest. I've tested the RHA Wireless Flight Adapter with mixed results and it appears it's no longer sold, though you can still find it from unofficial retailers. I've also heard good things about Twelve South's AirFly Pro ($45). There are also numerous cheapo versions on Amazon that solve the same problem, but I can't vouch for how well they work.