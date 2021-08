PlayStation accidentally just leaked a delay of a big upcoming PS4 and PS5 game, or at least that's what appears to have just happened. Currently, Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release in 2021. While Sony has admitted it could be delayed, so far, it hasn't pulled the trigger. However, it looks like it may already internally know it's not going to hit this release window, which would mean Sony won't have a single big PS4 and PS5 exclusive this holiday season to compete against Xbox, who is releasing both Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite in a few months, though there are also rumblings the latter may not make its 2021 window either.