Wautoma, WI

GAIL D. NEITZKE

wausharaargus.com
 6 days ago

Gail D. Neitzke “Dorothy Gail” of Wautoma, was born to eternal life July 31, 2021 at the age of 71 years. She was born to life October 16, 1949, and was the loving wife of Alan E. Neitzke for 43 years. She is also survived by a son, Tony Neitzke, daughters, Jen (Rick) Reidelbach and Nancy (Todd) Sells; grandsons, Collin Van Beck and Kyle Van Beck, and a great-granddaughter, “Brookie.” Also surviving are sisters, Kathy Cereceres, Linda (Todd) Nowak, Gloria Cereceres, Mary Cereceres, and Lisa Cereceres, and a brother, David Philip Cereceres.

