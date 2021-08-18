Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Hospitals overwhelmed by another surge of COVID-19 patients, financial strain

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433VKT_0bVLSPUN00

The latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., driven by the delta variant of the virus that causes the disease, has pushed up the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations from 19,123 on June 15 to 80,664 on Aug. 15 — an increase of 322%.

The hospitalizations tend to be higher in states with low vaccination rates, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

While some hospital staff have been fired for refusing to get the vaccine — notably at hospitals in Houston and New Jersey — the overall number dismissed for that reason is likely to be very small at this point, Colin Milligan, a spokesman for the American Hospital Association, told us in an email.

Milligan noted that many hospitals have deadlines in late August or September for complying with mandates or deadlines that are tied to full approval of the vaccines.

About 1,600 — a little more than a quarter — of all hospitals in the U.S. have some sort of vaccine mandate, Milligan said. “There really isn’t evidence that hospitals are shedding employees due to mandates,” he said.

Earlier in the pandemic, some health care providers were forced to tighten their budgets and reduce staff due to lower overall patient volume, canceled elective procedures and higher expenses tied to the pandemic — not because COVID-19 isn’t real, as the post suggests.

But Milligan noted that Bureau of Labor Statistics data show hospital employment has actually ticked up slightly by 11,000 jobs from January to July. Although still below the pre-pandemic high in February 2020, hospital employment was up 45,200 jobs in July compared with a year ago, BLS data show.

The pandemic continues to put a severe financial strain on hospitals, however. More than 260 hospitals furloughed employees and at least 20 others laid off workers over the last year, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, a medical trade publication.

A March report by the consulting service Kaufman Hall & Associates indicated that the number of hospitals operating in the red is likely to increase throughout the year and the financial health of rural hospitals will be significantly affected by the fallout of the pandemic.

“We have not bounced back in terms of maintaining financial stability,” Rick Pollack, president of the American Hospital Association, said when the report was released. “And — just as importantly — we are being set back in our ability to care for the sick, injured and keeping people healthy.”

At hospitals hit hardest, doctors and nurses have been dealing with a flood of unvaccinated patients and are “no longer giving adequate care to patients,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said at an Aug. 2 press conference.

On Aug. 17, the Florida Hospital Association reported more than 16,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a 162% increase from the previous peak on July 23, 2020.

“There can be no question that many Florida hospitals are stretched to their absolute limits,” Mary Mayhew, president of the Florida Hospital Association, said in an Aug. 17 press release, noting that “staff shortages” are compounding the problem. “While hospitalizations continue to increase, three out of four Florida hospitals expect to face critical staff shortages in the next seven days, an increase of nearly ten percent since last week, and half of our hospitals will no longer accept transfer patients from other facilities.”

Editor’s note: SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck.org ’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation.

Comments / 3

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid 19#Bls#Becker S Hospital Review#Kaufman Hall Associates#Scicheck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene on hospitals reaching capacity due to Covid surge: ‘We can’t live forever’

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her campaign of spreading misinformation related to Covid-19 after being suspended from Twitter this week. During an interview with a pro-Trump online broadcasting network called “Real America’s Voice”, Ms Greene falsely claimed that news reports were overhyping a surge of Covid-19 in many states, particularly those where rates of unvaccinated Americans remain high.
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

El Paso hospitals near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients, according to county judge Ricardo Samaniego. Samaniego, Senator Cesar Blanco, and State Board of Education District 1 Representative Georgina Perez issued a statement about the hospitals’ capacity, pledging to support school districts that require masks against Governor Abbott’s orders.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘That time has passed’: Arkansas doctor shares anguish of telling dying Covid patients it’s too late for vaccine

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

American Hospital Association calls for withdrawal of OSHA's temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

Citing efforts already in place at hospitals, the American Hospital Association is urging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw its COVID-19 emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers. An Aug. 20 letter from the association calls on OSHA to move forward with a withdrawal of the emergency temporary standard...
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

If the Unvaccinated Want to Work, They Face a Series of Hurdles

With the delta variant surging, a growing number of employers are tiring of merely cajoling workers to get vaccinated against covid-19 and are following President Joe Biden’s protocol for federal workers: Either show proof of vaccination, or mask up and get regular testing if you want to work on-site. The...
Belton, TXKilleen Daily Herald

‘We are tired’: COVID-19 strains local hospitals; unvaccinated patients fill beds as some breakthrough infections reported

BELTON — Central Texas hospitals are stressed by large numbers of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients as exhausted doctors and nurses try to manage the area’s latest surge of infections. Administrators from Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Seton Medical Center were among those who addressed the current situation at their local...
Illinois StateNews-Democrat

Memorial Hospital president paints bleak COVID-19 picture in southwestern Illinois

Mike McManus, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital, projects the worst is still to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. During St. Clair County’s weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, McManus said his medical group has seen coronavirus hospitalizations jump from the mid-20s last week to the low-40s this week, with 91% of those individuals unvaccinated. And that number, he projected, will continue rising until at least the second week of September.
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Skeptics Request Blood Transfusions From Unvaccinated Donors

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts...

Comments / 3

Community Policy