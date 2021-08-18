Cancel
Eagles training camp star suffers back fracture, out 8-10 weeks

Cover picture for the articleEagles training camp star Tyree Jackson suffered a fracture in his back on Tuesday. While the QB-turned-TE won’t need surgery, he is expected to miss 8-10 weeks. The injury happened late in Tuesday’s joint practice against the Patriots. Jackson leaped in the air at the back of the end zone to haul in a pass but landed squarely on his back and was clearly in pain. While Jackson didn’t even take a trip to the medical tent, he was hurting.

