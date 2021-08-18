Cancel
Pokemon Legends: Arceus's New Pokemon Has a Disturbing Backstory

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Legends: Arceus continues a proud tradition of revealing the terrifying truth behind the Pokemon universe in the most disturbing way possible. During today's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company revealed Basculegion, a new Pokemon from the Hisui region (an area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region.) Basculegion is an evolution of Basculin, a Water-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Black and White. While Basculegion continues the Sinnoh region tradition of new evolved forms of existing Pokemon, it also has an incredibly sad backstory. It turns out that the energy used to evolve Basculin into Basculegion is formed from the spirits of its dead schoolmates.

